Bruins Reportedly Agree To Extension With Second-Year Blueliner

The Bruins reportedly made a deal to retain a second-year defenseman.

Boston on Friday agreed to a one-year, $800,000 extension with Parker Wotherspoon, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger and SportNet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The 26-year-old blueliner signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston last offseason. He initially started the season in Providence but became part of the blue line rotation to fill in for injuries.

Wotherspoon told reporters last month he wanted to come in with a “winning” mindset, which he brought through his 32 games with Boston. The defenseman has six assists and maintained a plus-5 rating while averaging 17:58 minutes of ice time after Thursday’s win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.