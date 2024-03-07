BOSTON — The Bruins have been the best regular-season team in hockey over the last three seasons, securing a 152-51-25 overall record thanks to some incredible consistency out of its core.

It hasn’t meant anything, though, as the B’s haven’t been able to translate that success to the postseason.

Boston hasn’t won a playoff series since 2021, drawing early exits each of the last two seasons thanks to back-to-back first-round losses. The Bruins’ loss to the Florida Panthers last April was especially devastating, given they set a litany of regular-season records before eventually bowing out. How has that influenced the Bruins?

Boston’s preparation for the postseason has already begun.

“I think we’re really focused on tonight’s game,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Thursday. “We’re trying to build our game so it’s more playoff-ready.”

The Black and Gold’s latest run of games has come against postseason-bound teams. The Maple Leafs are next on the list, with future Rocket Richard winner Auston Matthews ready to help break Boston’s six-game winning streak against Toronto.

It’s yet another test for Montgomery’s club.

“The consistency of it, game-in and game-out? Toronto and Edmonton, they scare you, they put fear in you because of how good they are,” Montgomery said. “That gives us an opportunity to see how good we can be trying to contain that, and trying to beat that.”

The Bruins and Maple Leafs will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.