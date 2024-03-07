BOSTON — The Bruins have hosted four “Era Nights” throughout their centennial season, with the final one coming Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

The B’s have a 3-1 record in their previous four matchups on such nights, typically saving them for special matchups against notorious rivals like the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers. It’s been mutually beneficial for fans and players, as the emotion has led to success and increased meaning for the regular season matchups.

It’s something even noticed by Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

“I’ve noticed on the ‘Era Nights’ that our normal preparation is the same in the morning,” Montgomery told reporters Thursday at TD Garden. “Having a few (former players) around, like (Andrew) Ference is around today, Claude (Julien and Zdeno Chara). It just adds to our players why it’s special to be a Bruin, and then tonight the ceremony will give us a lot of emotion.”

The Bruins’ celebration Thursday will see them welcome members of the 2011 Stanley Cup champions back to TD Garden to celebrate the most recent championship run in franchise history. Julien, Chara and Ference aren’t the only members of that squad expected to be on hand, though, as Boston has a couple surprises up its sleeve.

Brad Marchand, being the only member of that team still on the roster, had the opportunity to get back together with his former teammates in the days leading up to the event, though it might not have ended how he expected.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.

