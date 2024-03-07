In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. ET as we honor Zdeno Chara.

Throughout the 100-year history of the Boston Bruins, being built on the blue line has been a huge part of the franchise’s success. Legends and icons have donned the Spoked-B in the essential position in the NHL. Zdeno Chara was a predominant fixture for 14 seasons, making him a definite selection to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, composed of the 20 most legendary players in franchise history. Learn more about Chara’s selection on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

Chara signed with the Bruins as a free agent in 2006 and became Boston’s 18th captain in franchise history. He served as captain for his entire tenure with the Bruins.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman skated in 1,023 games for the Black and Gold, lighting the lamp 148 times while adding 333 assists for 481 points.

Chara won the Norris Trophy in 2009 and had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup when he helped lead the Bruins to their first championship in 39 years in 2011. He was a member of the 2013 and 2019 Eastern Conference champions that fell short against the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, respectively, in the Bruins’ quest for the Cup those two seasons.

Known as a warrior on the ice, Chara gutted out the remainder of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final after suffering a broken jaw in Game 4. The TD Garden crowd erupted with admiration for the Bruins captain during the pregame announcements before Game 5.

Chara played nearly 17 minutes that night, and despite the Bruins falling 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues, he showed his appreciation to the Black and Gold faithful.

“I didn’t expect it,” Chara told reporters. “I was overwhelmed by the response of the crowd. Very humbling and so honored. … It just shows how passionate the Boston fans are. … We are so thankful they are so behind us and cheering us on.”

Retiring in 2022 after a 24-season NHL career, Chara signed a one-day contract with the Bruins to officially retire as a member of the franchise.

“I have no regrets,” Chara said after retiring. “I would not change a thing. We are in a business where everything’s judged by winning, but I had my share of the highs and the lows. And that’s OK That’s part of it. And, you know, you learn from it and you grow as a player and you grow as a person. So I am completely at peace with it, and I’m happy with it.”

It will only be a matter of time before his No. 33 is raised to the rafters in TD Garden. The call to the Hall of Fame will most likely come in his first year of eligibility in 2025.

Chara joins Bobby Orr, Brad Park, Ray Bourque, Aubrey “Dit” Clapper and Eddie Shore to complete the six defensemen named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team.