The Patriots made a noteworthy quarterback move Sunday, and there reportedly are more of that variety to come in New England.

Mac Jones appears to be on his way out of Foxboro, Mass., as the Patriots reportedly agreed to trade the polarizing signal-caller to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Jones bound for Florida, Bailey Zappe is set to be the only quarterback on New England’s roster when the new NFL year officially begins Wednesday.

So, how do the Patriots plan to round out the depth at the position this offseason? The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Dianna Russini provided insight in a column published Sunday.

“For the Patriots, it’s the clearest sign yet of something that’s been known — that the Patriots are looking for a new quarterback,” the duo wrote. “They’re expected to be active in the free-agent market for a veteran quarterback once negotiations are allowed at noon Monday, potentially eyeing a reunion with Jacoby Brissett. A move like that would still keep the option open for them to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 pick.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brissett is sounding more and more like the veteran QB priority for New England once negotiations with external free agents are permitted. The Patriots reportedly had interest in Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson apparently was “open” to playing in New England, but they agreed to new deals with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively, Sunday.

Signing Brissett, or any other seasoned signal-caller, probably will only be the appetizer for the Patriots, though. The main course might be served at the 2024 NFL Draft, where New England could accelerate its rebuild by grabbing a true franchise QB at No. 3.