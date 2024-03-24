After months on Major League Baseball’s open market. J.D. Martinez finally latched on with a new team shortly before the start of the regular season.

Martinez last week signed a one-year deal with the Mets, who are set to add one of the savvier veteran sluggers in the game. Martinez was an All-Star in five of the last six seasons, and he’s poised to fit nicely in the middle of a New York lineup that also includes Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

Speaking with Mets media for the first time Saturday, Martinez noted how he is “addicted” to the MLB playoffs. Considering New York only has reached the postseason once since 2017, baseball fans online had an easy opportunity to troll Martinez and his new team.

Good on J.D. Martinez for kicking that playoff addiction by signing with the Mets. https://t.co/qORTOUplK3 — Brice Paterik (@BricePaterik) March 23, 2024

JD Martinez signed with the Mets to overcome his addiction to the playoffs — Ciarra ✨ (@ciarranotmist) March 23, 2024

Just passing by. So J.D. Martinez thinks he is going to the playoffs with this year @Mets team……… https://t.co/0iXbZWCgYw pic.twitter.com/14pvJx9BCz — Mr. No Days Off (@ThtsGr8) March 23, 2024

Does he know where he is playing? — Matt Slattery (@Woodlawn00) March 23, 2024

Well get ready to learn the map of cancun buddy — HarryToe57 (@HarryToe57) March 23, 2024

Martinez surely developed some of his passion for playoff baseball in 2018 when he helped the Red Sox win the World Series in his first season in Boston. The 36-year-old is set to share the field with his former team in early September when the Red Sox visit Queens for a three-game series.