Red Sox World Series Champ Reportedly Inks Deal With NL East Team

It took until a week before Opening Day, but former Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez finally found his next MLB home.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday night that Martinez is going to the National League East and signing with the New York Mets. Heyman noted the deal is worth $12 million for one year.

Martinez, who batted .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, gives the Mets another power bat to add to their lineup. The six-time All-Star can provide protection in the middle of the lineup for slugging first baseman Pete Alonso while also lengthening an order that also features Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, Francisco Álvarez and Brandon Nimmo.

It’s the third team in as many seasons for Martinez, and the 36-year-old showed he has more left in the tank after a down final season with the Red Sox in 2022. He was still named an All-Star that year, but only compiled 16 home runs with 62 RBIs and a .274 batting average.

Martinez won’t have to carry New York’s lineup — that’s Lindor and Alonso’s jobs — and will bring plenty of experience with him. That’s something the Mets desperately need since they haven’t won a playoff game since 2015 and finished fourth in the NL East last season. Martinez won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018 and is entering his 14th season in the big leagues.

Martinez didn’t get a chance to face Boston last season as he was on the injured list when the Dodgers made their trip to Fenway Park. The Mets won’t come to Fenway this season, but Martinez will have the opportunity to face his former club when New York hosts the Red Sox for a three-game series to begin September.