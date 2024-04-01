How Garrett Whitlock ‘Changed Script’ To Dominate Mariners

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock went into his start Sunday knowing he wanted to attack the Seattle Mariners with his off-speed pitches early on.

It worked. But Whitlock knew it wouldn’t work forever.

So, Whitlock and the Red Sox decided to go away from the soft stuff midway through his outing. Whitlock ended up relying more on sinkers and fastballs and the results were the same with the right-hander continuing to mow down the Mariners.

The adjustment was key in Whitlock tossing five stellar innings in Boston’s 5-1 win at T-Mobile Park. Whitlock allowed just one run on three hits while giving up no walks and striking out eight, one shy of tying his career high.

“Halfway through the game we changed the script,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Seemed like they were sitting on soft and (Whitlock) was able to use his sinker. I think him and Reese (McGuire) did an outstanding job recognizing what was going on in front of them and they took charge and took advantage of certain counts.”

Whitlock admitted adapting mid-outing isn’t a particular strength of his. It’s probably why he has struggled as a starter in his career and excelled in the bullpen. As a reliever, Whitlock would usually only have to face a batter once in a game. A starter doesn’t have that same luxury.

“I feel like that’s something that I need to continue to learn how to do,” Whitlock told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Obviously Reese, that’s big on Reese to do. He’s the one that saw it and he’s the one that made the adjustment. So, kudos to Reese.”

Whitlock came into his first start of the season with plenty of questions about if being in the starting rotation was the best place for him. He’s ERA as a starter in his career is over two runs higher than as a reliever.

But if he can keep on making adjustments the second and third times through an order like he did against the Mariners, he could finally thrive as a starter this season.