The New England Patriots are ready to start fresh at the quarterback position, as confirmed by their offseason course of action.

Their three-step plan has unfolded through the first two phases, signing veteran Jacoby Brissett for a second stint with the team as well as trading former first-round pick Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bailey Zappe remains on the roster, though the expectation of drafting a quarterback at No. 3 overall remains ahead to complete the plan.

That final step is the most crucial of all for New England, as is understood throughout the sport. Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt emphasized how important the final step is for the Patriots as New England moves forward.

“They desperately need a quarterback,” Klatt said on “The Joel Klatt Show” recently. “They already traded away Mac Jones. He was their first-rounder in 2021. They have Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe. That’s not going to do it. They, of all people, know that you have to elevate at that position in order to win. You do not win the Super Bowl with average quarterback play.”

Who that quarterback will be is yet to be seen, especially without certainty as to which quarterbacks will be selected before New England’s spot at No. 3. For Klatt, there is an ideal scenario.

“So, I think the Patriots take Jayden Daniels there from LSU,” Klatt shared. “I love Jayden Daniels. I think he’s a really good player. I can’t wait to see what he does at the next level.”

The Patriots will have the chance to complete their quarterback plan when the 2024 NFL Draft begins in Detroit on April 25.