The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues Saturday, with an early second-round matchup featuring a pair of traditionally elite programs.

North Carolina and Michigan State will square off at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., just one day after their female counterparts squared off in a close Tar Heels victory in the women’s tournament.

UNC (28-7) enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the West Region. The Tar Heels easily dismantled Wagner in the first round, bouncing back following a loss in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament final to in-state rival NC State.

Michigan State (20-14) won’t be an easy out, however, as the No. 9 seed has the winningest coach in the entire tournament in Tom Izzo. The Spartans are led by Tyson Walker, who averages 18 points and nearly two steals per game.

North Carolina is just a 3.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 142.5. Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game online and on TV.

Story continues below advertisement

When: Saturday, March 23 @ 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+