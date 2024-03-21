NFL Free Agency Rumors: Patriots To Sign Former Starting Safety

The New England Patriots reportedly are adding a piece to their defensive backfield.

The Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Jaylinn Hawkins, as first reported Thursday by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported it was a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old Hawkins was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his first three-plus seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before he finished the 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hawkins carved out an impactful role for the Falcons in 2022, playing 92% of defensive snaps. He started all 16 games he played and compiled two interceptions, six passes defenses and 84 tackles. Hawkins fell down the depth chart in 2023 following Atlanta’s offseason signing of safety Jessie Bates III.

Story continues below advertisement

The California product played 8% of defensive snaps and 81% of special teams snaps before he was released by the Falcons in mid-October.

Hawkins started three of the 10 games he played in Los Angeles and saw an uptick in defensive snaps (17%) and a decrease in special teams (47%).

The addition of Hawkins gives the Patriots some depth in the secondary after New England released Adrian Phillips and saw Jalen Mills sign with the New York Giants in free agency.