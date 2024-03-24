The No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats and No. 1 Connecticut Huskies will square off with a ticket to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 on the line.

Northwestern (22-11) aims to make history against UConn (32-3) as the Wildcats are on the hunt for their program’s first-ever Sweet 16 appearance. Momentum has been on the rise for Northwestern, which enters its biggest test winners in five of its last eight games played. But again, the Huskies are a major test.

UConn won it all last season and has an all-time 66-32 record in March Madness play. The Huskies have advanced to the Sweet 16 on 20 occasions, so this is expected to be another day in the office for Dan Hurley’s team, even though Sunday’s battle at Barclays Center will mark the first-ever played between both schools.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed UConn as a 13.5-point favorite to advance and take on either No. 5 San Diego State or No. 13 Yale in the Sweet 16. The Huskies also have the best odds (+240) of any team to be crowned national champions.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how you can watch the Northwestern-UConn matchup:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: truTv

Live stream: truTv