Mac Jones appears to be content with his New England Patriots chapter coming to an end.

The Patriots are finalizing a deal that will result in Jones being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning. The trade won’t become official until the league years begins Wednesday and Jones passes a physical for the Jaguars.

Schefter reported the teams have been in conversations for a sixth-round pick. There were conflicting reports regarding how many teams were interested in Jones.

Shortly after the trade was reported, MassLive’s Mark Daniels was told Jones is “looking forward to the next challenge.”

Chances are Jones saw the writing on the wall the last few months. He lost his job to Bailey Zappe midway through the 2023 campaign and was in consistent trade speculation this offseason. The Patriots also are poised to select a quarterback early in next month’s draft.

The 25-year-old, a native of Jacksonville before playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, now will get a fresh start with his hometown Jaguars. However, Jones isn’t headed to Jacksonville to be the starting signal-caller. He’s now expected to compete for the backup quarterback role behind 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

