Bailey Zappe wasn’t the only one to take to social media after the reported trade of Mac Jones on Sunday.

Mack Wilson, who played with the quarterback both in New England and at Alabama, reacted after it was reported the Patriots were finalizing a trade that would send Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Go be great @macjones10,” Wilson posted on his Instagram story Sunday, as shared by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick. “Make em believe. #BamaBoys”

Jones and Wilson spent the 2018 campaign with the Crimson Tide and two seasons with the Patriots.

New England reportedly will receive Jacksonville’s 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Jones. There were conflicting reports about whether there were more teams interested in the signal-caller before he ultimately landed with the Jaguars.

Jones, a native of Jacksonville, now will have the opportunity to compete for the role of Trevor Lawrence’s backup. He reportedly looks forward to the next chapter in Southern Florida.

Perhaps Jones and Wilson will reconnect for a third time in the near future. After all, Wilson is an impending free agent and can sign with any team when the new league year begins Wednesday, two days after the legal tampering period opens.