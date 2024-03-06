Patriots Veteran ‘Nearly Lost’ Life During New England’s 2023 Run

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson played just five games last season with New England, due to an undisclosed illness that was even more serious than it might’ve appeared from the outside.

Anderson, 27, signed a two-year deal with the Patriots before being placed on the non-football illness list on July 25, which began an extended absence from the team. At the time, Anderson’s football future was questionable, however, after returning just before the season kicked off, Anderson is now comfortable opening up about his off-field battle that impacted and threatened his debut run in New England.

“In 2023 I nearly lost my life and my career,” Anderson posted on the social media platform X Tuesday. “I had to walk with God in order to turn devastation into transformation. Soon I will tell the story of how resilience allowed me to return to the game I love.”

Initially, Anderson wasn’t prepared to reveal the specifics of what hampered an entire summer with the Patriots.

“I obviously wanna get back on the field and keep the main thing the main thing,” Anderson told reporters in August. “But we will have a chat about it when the time comes. But it was serious, and I’m just grateful to be back. I’m blessed. I think you realize in moments like that how many things you take for granted.”

Anderson was a key depth addition to a New England team that needed an offensive line boost — the standout flaw — to its roster.

While it’s presumed that the Patriots will undergo a desperately needed locker room transformation, which began with a head-coaching change, Anderson will again be expected to play a major role at the start of the 2024 season.