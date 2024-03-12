Patriots Reportedly Retain Wideout Jalen Reagor On One-Year Deal

The Patriots are keeping wide receiver Jalen Reagor in New England for 2024.

Reagor, one of several impending free agents from the Patriots, agreed to a one-year deal on Monday night, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Initially, a release from the Minnesota Vikings opened the door for Reagor to join the Patriots, signing with New England’s practice squad before working toward playing in 11 games throughout the regular season.

After Reagor got promoted to the active roster, the 25-year-old totaled 138 receiving yards off seven receptions and 23 targets.

Most notably, the TCU product turned a kick-off return against the Buffalo Bills on New Year’s Eve, into a 98-yard touchdown. Reagor played 30 snaps on New England’s special teams unit and made one lone start.

Story continues below advertisement

The four-year veteran helped add depth to the offensive unit, replacing Ty Montgomery in the process and finishing 31.6 yards per kickoff return average. Reagor joins Kendrick Bourne as the second wideout to re-sign with the Patriots this offseason.