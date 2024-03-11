Kendrick Bourne is ready to get back to work with the New England Patriots now that he has a new contract in hand.

The 28-year-old wide receiver and the Patriots agreed on a three-year deal Sunday night that is worth up to $33 million, Bourne’s agent Henry Organ told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bourne made it clear that despite re-signing with the Patriots, he isn’t content.

“Naw, we finna work hard,” Bourne posted on the X platform after news of his deal broke.

Story continues below advertisement

Bourne also reacted on his Instagram story stating: “Naw, it’s an honor fr (for real)! God is great!”

Bourne put together some of the best seasons of his seven-year NFL career with the Patriots. He totaled career-highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (800) during his first season with the Patriots in 2021 while tying his career-high with five touchdown receptions.

Bourne was phased out of the offense with Matt Patricia calling plays in 2022 but the 6-foot-1, 205-pound wideout was in the middle of a bounce-back campaign this past season when he tore his ACL in a Week 8 road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Much of the offseason for Bourne has been spent rehabbing, but he feels he’s ahead of schedule when it comes to his recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

“(Dr. Neal ElAttrache) let me know that I’m going to be ready, come in minicamp getting ready and then training camp I’m full go,” Bourne said while appearing on “NFL Total Access” this past Thursday. “My plan is to play Game 1. And I believe I’m going to be ready.”

The Patriots reaching a contract agreement with Bourne prior to the NFL’s legal tampering period beginning Monday at noon was a bit surprising. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Sunday afternoon that Bourne and the Patriots had a “notable gap” regarding compensation on a deal. Bourne and the Patriots obviously came to some sort of compromise to keep the receiver, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent, from reaching the open market.

Bourne’s return helps bolster a Patriots wide receiver group that features DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeMario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton. Smith-Schuster and Douglas were thrilled to see that Bourne is on his way back to New England.

And even with more money in his pocket, Bourne seems motivated to surpass what he’s already done in a Patriots uniform.