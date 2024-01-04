Mack Wilson wants to return for a third season with the Patriots. But only if his position coach is back, too.

Wilson, one of more than 15 New England players set to hit free agency this offseason, told A to Z Sports’ Sophie Weller that Jerod Mayo’s presence on the coaching staff will factor into his decision on whether to re-sign.

“Yeah, I would say yeah,” the linebacker told Weller this week. “Mayo’s my guy.”

Wilson also said he “would definitely love to come back.” The 25-year-old emerged as a surprise standout in the second half of this season, flashing his athleticism and disruptive capabilities after shifting into a new role as an edge rusher. He notched a sack in three of the Patriots’ last four games.

Wilson has spoken highly of Mayo in the past. During training camp, he said the ex-Patriots linebacker and current linebackers coach eschewing opportunities elsewhere to remain in New England “means a lot to the organization, means a lot to the linebackers and defense as a whole, and most importantly the team.”

“You want someone like that around at all times,” Wilson said in July.

Team owner Robert Kraft convinced Mayo to turn down head-coaching interviews last offseason and sign a new Patriots contract. Shortly thereafter, Kraft said he viewed Mayo as a future head coach and hoped he’d one day serve in that role for New England.

Mayo now is viewed as a leading candidate to replace Bill Belichick if he and the Patriots part ways after the season, though some recent reports cast doubt on the 37-year-old’s readiness. If the team retains Belichick or hires a different coach to replace him, Mayo likely would have opportunities outside New England should he choose to pursue them.

Mayo, who joined Belichick’s staff in 2019, has said multiple times that he wants — and believes he’s ready — to be an NFL head coach.

It remained unclear as of Thursday how the Patriots planned to proceed with Belichick. New England will close out its season this Sunday against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.