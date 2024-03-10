After back-to-back miserable Patriots seasons, it was fair to be dubious about the trade market for Mac Jones.

Well, at least one team wanted the 2021 first-rounder, and that’s all New England needed to make a deal.

The Patriots reportedly are finalizing a trade to send Jones to the Jaguars. Appearing on “SportsCenter” mere minutes after his ESPN colleague, Adam Schefter, broke the news, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained why Jacksonville was interested in the polarizing signal-caller.

“I just checked in with somebody with the team. They said this is strictly for a backup quarterback role,” Fowler said. “Make no mistake about it — Trevor Lawrence is still the guy. Part of the reasoning is C.J. Beathard, their normal backup, has been banged up, injured. So, they’re trying to get somebody who’s going to be healthy in place to step into that No. 2 role for now.”

Jones figures to embrace the impending trade to the Jaguars, who went 9-8 in each of the last two seasons. The Alabama product is a Jacksonville native and now will have the opportunity to work under a great offensive mind in head coach Doug Pederson.

The 25-year-old isn’t in line to receive much playing time in 2024, but he nonetheless will have an opportunity to reunite with the Patriots in short order as Jacksonville is set to host New England at some point this season.