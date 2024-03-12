There was an avalanche of NFL news Monday, including reports on new deals for big names like Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley.

However, one marquee free agent made it through the first day of the league’s legal tampering period without a contract agreement.

Calvin Ridley remained up for grabs as of early Tuesday morning. With Mike Evans staying in Tampa Bay, Ridley is comfortably the best wide receiver available on the open market this year. The extent of Ridley’s market is unclear, but the Patriots have been attached to the 2018 first-rounder in a variety of reports.

New England reportedly planned to “swing big” on Ridley, but it’s not insignificant that Jerod Mayo and company didn’t land the 29-year-old on the first day possible. And a new report from CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones might make Patriots fans even more nervous about the team’s Ridley pursuit.

“Calvin Ridley remains the top free-agent wide receiver on the market,” Jones posted to X on Tuesday morning. “The Jaguars wish to retain him, and the Patriots hope to sign him. Sources say there could be a darkhorse lurking as well. Money will be interesting with a deep draft class at that position coming.”

It’s worth noting the Jaguars still are looking to retain Ridley even after reportedly coming to terms with fellow wideout Gabe Davis. In addition to New England and Jacksonville, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday mentioned the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers as other teams that could be active in the wideout market.

Free agency competition shouldn’t scare or surprise the Patriots. That comes with the territory when you go after the league’s best players. But with a new era in place — which could end up featuring a new franchise quarterback — New England absolutely should go all-out to bring in a top-tier playmaker like Ridley to get the ball rolling.