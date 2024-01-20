The Bruins announced multiple roster moves ahead of their Original Six matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Saturday.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney announced in a press release defensemen Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort were added to the active roster. Forward Johnny Beecher and defenseman Mason Lohrei were assigned to Providence.

Carlo and Forobort are expected to return to the lineup along with Matthew Poitras and Linus Ullmark. Saturday will be Carlo’s first game since the Jan. 8 matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, where Carlo admitted he suffered a concussion. It will be Forbort’s first game back since Dec. 3.

Beecher recorded three goals and two assists for five points in 27 games with Boston. Head coach Jim Montgomery rotated the 22-year-old with Jesper Boqvist and Oskar Steen on the fourth line, seeking a spark.

Lohrei primarily has been the injury fill-in blue liner this season. He’s recorded three goals and three assists for six points in 27 games with Boston this season.

The Bruins on Saturday will celebrate the “New Blood, New Beginnings” era as part of their centennial season in a pregame ceremony before their matchup against Montreal. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

