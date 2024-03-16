The Bruins head back to TD Garden on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers as Boston continues its prep for the postseason.

Jim Montgomery’s side is coming off an overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday, which put it one point behind the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division standings.

The Flyers enter Saturday third in the Metropolitan Divison, and they are coming off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup as the B’s honor the veteran for his milestone of 1,000 NHL games as he prepares to face the team that drafted second overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. Matt Grzelcyk also is expected to return. Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk and Jakub Lauko are expected to be healthy scratches. Jeremy Swayman will get the nod in net after Linus Ullmark played Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Puck drop for Saturday’s Bruins-Flyers matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Philadelphia.

BOSTON BRUINS (39-14-15)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Swayman

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (34-25-8)

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster

Nicolas Deslauriers — Sean Couturier — Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal — Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Felix Sandstrom

Story continues below advertisement

Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.