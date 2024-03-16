The Bruins head back to TD Garden on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers as Boston continues its prep for the postseason.

Jim Montgomery’s side is coming off an overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday, which put it one point behind the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division standings.

The Flyers enter Saturday third in the Metropolitan Divison, and they are coming off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup as the B’s honor the veteran for his milestone of 1,000 NHL games as he prepares to face the team that drafted second overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. Matt Grzelcyk also is expected to return. Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk and Jakub Lauko are expected to be healthy scratches. Jeremy Swayman will get the nod in net after Linus Ullmark played Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sat 3/16, 3:57pm
Philadelphia Flyers
PHI
+162
Sat 3/16, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 5.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Boston Bruins
BOS
-196

Puck drop for Saturday’s Bruins-Flyers matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Philadelphia.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

BOSTON BRUINS (39-14-15)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Swayman

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (34-25-8)
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Nicolas Deslauriers — Sean Couturier — Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal — Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Felix Sandstrom

Story continues below advertisement

Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.

More Bruins:

How Jim Montgomery Will Handle Bruins’ Blue Line Depth

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell graduate. Might know the answer to some obscure historical fact or anecdote.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports Images