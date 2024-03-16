The Bruins head back to TD Garden on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers as Boston continues its prep for the postseason.
Jim Montgomery’s side is coming off an overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday, which put it one point behind the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division standings.
The Flyers enter Saturday third in the Metropolitan Divison, and they are coming off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup as the B’s honor the veteran for his milestone of 1,000 NHL games as he prepares to face the team that drafted second overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. Matt Grzelcyk also is expected to return. Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk and Jakub Lauko are expected to be healthy scratches. Jeremy Swayman will get the nod in net after Linus Ullmark played Thursday.
Puck drop for Saturday’s Bruins-Flyers matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m. ET.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Philadelphia.
BOSTON BRUINS (39-14-15)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (34-25-8)
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Nicolas Deslauriers — Sean Couturier — Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal — Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson
Felix Sandstrom
