Red Sox’s Trevor Story Showing Encouraging Signs In Spring Approach

Trevor Story has as much pressure as anyone for the Boston Red Sox to seek internal improvement for the 2024 season.

Injuries have blocked Story’s progress over his first two seasons with Boston. The team signed the All-Star shortstop ahead of the 2022 season, still waiting for his chance to get healthy and play at a high level.

During the offseason, Story took on a leadership role to elevate others as well as himself. His infield camp became a highlight for younger players in the organization and his bat appeared to come back around after late season struggles in his return from injury in 2023.

Story will likely fit in as the No. 3 hitter in the Red Sox lineup to drive in runs and bridge the pair of left-handed sluggers in Rafael Devers and Triston Casas. So far, spring training has been a great opportunity for Story to prove he can produce from that spot.

Story put together a quality day at the plate on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, going 3-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run in the first inning. Check out the swing from Story, per team-provided video.

Please enjoy this Story HR: pic.twitter.com/Tov1UM9KLH — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 12, 2024

His results have been solid throughout the spring, now batting .360 in his first 25 at-bats.

It’s a small sample size and it’s spring training. Regardless, these at-bats from Story early in 2024 should be encouraging for the Red Sox for the shortstop to take a step closer to the star he was, both offensively and defensively, with the Colorado Rockies.

As Opening Day approaches in less than three weeks, Story’s spring progress could be one of the larger storylines to start the season.