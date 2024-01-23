Trevor Story Finally Finds Stable Red Sox Offseason

Trevor Story has never had the appropriate setting to truly settle in with the Boston Red Sox.

The All-Star shortstop did not sign his free-agent deal with Boston in 2022 until late in spring training, giving himself a short window to prepare for the season. Story played 94 games that season, playing a new position at second base alongside shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

That offseason, Story underwent elbow surgery, which kept him out until early August in 2023. The infielder added an instant defensive boost for the Red Sox, though he never found a rhythm at the plate with offensive struggles.

This winter, Story finally got to free himself from the previous obstacles of his Red Sox tenure. No contracts to negotiate and sign. No injuries to recover from. This time, Story got to turn his focus to giving his full effort to the Red Sox to bounce back in 2024.

“Definitely, it’s been nice,” Story told reporters on Saturday during Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. “Not having to rehab anything and no reservations mentally about anything. That plays a lot into the offseason, my workouts and baseball activities. I can really push the pace without having to be on a throw count or a swing count. I’ve realized that work so much already.”

Stability has become a theme for Story, who now feels that a normal baseball offseason gives him the chance to produce for the Red Sox.

“That’s been the most important thing,” Story added. “It’s the most relieving thing for me and my mindset. Not having to rehab or spend my energy elsewhere. Just focus on the things I need to do to perform at the highest level.”

Prior to joining the Red Sox, Story made two All-Star appearances and won a pair of Silver Slugger awards at shortstop. With stability to finally build on in Boston, Story can finally make progress in inching back to that level of production.