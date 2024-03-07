Zdeno Chara Remembers What It Took For Bruins To Capture 2011 Stanley Cup

Before the Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Thursday night, the franchise will celebrate its final Era Night of the Centennial season.

Members of the 2011 Stanley Cup championship team will be in attendance. Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara spoke with reporters following Boston’s morning skate to reflect on how they captured the first championship in 39 years.

“We built something together,” Chara told reporters. “We held each other accountable. We loved each other. We played hard, we practiced hard. We cared so much about how we played and how we wanted to be remembered, and we did it together.”

Chara added: “It took some challenges. It took some upsets before we were able to overcome some of those things and finally reach the ultimate goal. I think we all realized that we needed each other to accomplish that.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-foot-9 defenseman said it was special to be back with his former Bruins teammates, whom he battled alongside on the ice night after night.

“It’s a super special night,” Chara said. “A lot of them I haven’t seen for a long time. It’s nice to revisit and spend time together and talk about our lives and the adjustments and all the stuff we went through since we stopped playing hockey.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s special. When you win together, you’re connected. You bond together for the rest of our lives.”

Ironically, it’s not the competition that Chara said he misses the most since his retirement in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being with the guys,” Chara explained what he missed most. “You go through a lot during your career. There are some ups and some downs. To have your teammates, they become more than just teammates. They share those moments and tough times (with you). To be able to go through them together, get to know each other, get to know each other’s families and creating the friendships is something you miss the most.”

When asked if Chara gave the current Bruins team any advice as they head down the stretch toward the postseason, the towering gentle giant gave a chuckle with his response.

“I think they have enough personnel and coaching staff to give them guidance,” Chara said. “They obviously have been having great years, rebuilding and having core players. They’re doing great. I wish them all the best.”

Chara was a predominant fixture on the blue line in Boston for 14 seasons. He skated in 1,023 games for the Black and Gold, lighting the lamp 148 times while adding 333 assists for 481 points, and was named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team.