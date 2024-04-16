For the past 19 years, Jack Edwards has been the voice of the Boston Bruins on the New England Sports Network (NESN).

Edwards announced Tuesday that he would be retiring following the 2023-24 postseason games on NESN. The Bruins shared a “thank you” post on their social media platforms to pay tribute to the longtime broadcaster.

Jack, you have been the voice of a golden era of Bruins hockey.



Over the course of two decades, you brought passion and authenticity to the NESN broadcast each night as you narrated so many unforgettable moments and memories for B’s fans across New England.



As you enter your… pic.twitter.com/TBQ1Hv9FMT — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 16, 2024

“As you enter your next chapter, we thank you for all you’ve done and wish you and your family the very best.”

Along with the message, the Bruins also honored Edwards with a video montage of some of his most iconic moments as the play-by-play broadcaster for the historical Boston franchise.

The montage includes both regular and postseason moments from the nearly two decades Edwards called the games “high above the ice” in the NESN booth on the ninth floor of TD Garden.

It ends with one of Edward’s famous monologues.

“Fighting the good fight is not only the right thing to do,” Edwards said. “It can be a heck of a lot of fun. And who has more fun than us?”