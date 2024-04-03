Aside from adding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday this past offseason, the Boston Celtics also focused on fortifying Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff.

The Celtics not only added Sam Cassell to the bench, but also brought in top assistant Charles Lee. But it appears Lee could be one-and-done with the Celtics.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will leave the sideline at the end of the season and move into Charlotte’s front office. Wojnarowski added that Lee will be in consideration for the vacant head coaching job this offseason.

Lee’s candidacy doesn’t need much of an endorsement given the success he’s had as an assistant and he was already viewed as a head coach in waiting after being a finalist for the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors jobs prior to this season. Regardless, Lee’s coaching reputation received a boost from Al Horford, who was also coached by Lee during their time with the Atlanta Hawks.

“He’s just a guy that he cares about winning. He transmits that to the team and he’s been a big part of what we’ve done here,” Horford told reporters following shootaround Wednesday, per CLNS Media. “It’s no secret that he’s one of those guys that it’s just a matter of time when he’s going to be in a position to get a head coaching job. He’s been great with us and we’re enjoying every step of the way of the season with him. He’s just brought a lot to our group. A lot of experience and gives us a lot of confidence. It’s been really good to have him here.”

Lee spent nine seasons between the Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks on Mike Budenholzer’s staffs. But he made the move to Boston after the Bucks fired Budenholzer following last season.

Heading into a new and unfamiliar environment had to bring some challenges to Lee, but he’s conquered them.

“I think it’s been pretty seamless,” Horford said. “He speaks his mind, he’s given us some great input, he always has good perspective, has a good feel for the game. … He’s kind of fit in with the group and him and Joe (Mazzulla) and our coaching staff. Those guys are pretty connected. And I don’t really feel ever like a disconnect from the beginning, from September, since we all started coming in here working together, it felt like he was working with us for a few years. I feel like that’s how good it’s been.”

It isn’t Horford who just feels this way. Derrick White echoed a lot of what the veteran forward said about Lee.

“He’s been great for us,” White told reporters, per CLNS Media. “Comes in with great energy each and every day, great attitude and great knowledge of the game. We’re lucky to have him. I’ve learned a lot from him throughout this whole season and just a great basketball mind, for sure.”

The Celtics sure are lucky to have Lee, but they might not end up having him for long.