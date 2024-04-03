Celtics Assistant Reportedly Will Be Considered For Head Coaching Job

In wake of significant NBA news, Joe Mazzulla reportedly is in jeopardy of losing a key member of his Celtics coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Steve Clifford will step down as head coach of the Hornets after the season and pivot into a role with Charlotte’s front office. And when the Hornets go through their search for a new head coach, Boston assistant Charles Lee reportedly is expected to be considered.

Lee has coached in the NBA ranks since 2014 after playing four professional seasons overseas and serving as an assistant at Bucknell for two campaigns. The 39-year-old worked as an Atlanta Hawks assistant coach for four seasons followed by five in Milwaukee, where he helped the Bucks win the NBA championship in the 2020-21 campaign. Lee joined the Celtics before the start of this season and helped Boston claim the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 playoff seed as Mazzulla’s top assistant.

The Hornets reportedly will begin their coaching search “immediately” while Clifford leads the team in its final seven games of the season. According to Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings’ Jordi Fernandez, the Miami Heat’s Chris Quinn and the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Young also are among the candidates who are expected to garner interest from Charlotte.