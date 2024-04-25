Eliot Wolf might not officially have the title of New England Patriots general manager, but he’s impressed those around the league who have been in the same role as him for some time.

It was almost two decades ago when Wolf caught the eye of longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, who worked in the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office at the time.

Licht recalled to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan of Wolf coming to Philadelphia for an interview for a scouting job in 2004. Licht drove Wolf around and tested Wolf’s knowledge of NFL rosters. Wolf recited facts and details about all sorts of players with ease, and that clearly left a mark on Licht.

“I was amazed by his memory,” Licht told Callahan. “Almost photographic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wolf ended up not joining the Eagles. Instead, he took a job as a pro personnel assistant with the Green Bay Packers and worked his way up the front office ladder.

After a two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns, Wolf made his way to the Patriots in 2020. He became New England’s director of scouting in 2022 and it’s a title he still holds today.

But it’s clear that Wolf is acting as the de facto general manager of the Patriots, an incredibly important role with New England going through a rebuild following a dreadful 4-13 season. He will have final say Thursday night when the Patriots are on the clock at No. 3 overall in the NFL draft with a franchise-altering decision to make.

Wolf worked his way into that position, and it’s a role that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who worked alongside Wolf in Green Bay, believes his former colleague can thrive in.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think he’s gonna do fantastic things, just because of how tremendous he is at what he does,” Gutekunst told Callahan.