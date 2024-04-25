NFL Rumor: Patriots Will Draft Drake Maye Unless This Happens

Patriots decision-makers apparently won’t need to deliberate much when they go on the clock Thursday night in Detroit.

New England is “expected” to take Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran. The Patriots entered the offseason with a glaring need at quarterback, and Maye long has been viewed as one of the very best at the position in this year’s class.

Of course, Maye to the Patriots wasn’t a done deal at the time of Curran’s report. The longtime team insider left the door open for a change of plans, specifically the possibility of New England receiving a trade offer for the No. 3 pick that “they just can’t refuse.” Curran mentioned the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants as potential suitors for the coveted selection.

A “Godfather” offer might not be the only thing that prevents Maye from landing in Foxboro, Mass., though. The Washington Commanders could shock the NFL community by taking the North Carolina product at No. 2. In that scenario, the Patriots reportedly would consider starting a “bidding war” for the third overall pick and then turn its focus to J.J. McCarthy.

Story continues below advertisement

All of that said, New England reportedly hasn’t received any serious offers for the No. 3 pick and the Commanders appear to be pretty set on selecting Jayden Daniels after the Chicago Bears grab Caleb Williams. So, eager Patriots fans might want to start working on their custom Maye jerseys.