Kevin Shattenkirk will head to Washington, D.C. with a little bit lighter of a wallet.

Shattenkirk was fined $2,734.38, the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct Saturday night in Pittsburgh, the league announced Sunday morning. The Bruins defenseman was not penalized for the incident, which took place late in the first period of Boston’s 6-4 win at PPG Paints Arena.

The NHL in its press release did not specify what exactly Shattenkirk did to earn the fine, but it did note Michael Bunting was the recipient of the unsportsmanlike conduct. Thus, the act in question likely was Shattenkirk reaching over the Bruins bench and tapping Bunting with his stick as the Penguins forward skated to his own bench.

Outside of the fine-inducing conduct, it was a pretty good night for Shattenkirk, who hadn’t played since April 2 in Nashville. The veteran blueliner scored his first goal since Jan. 2 and gave the Bruins a two-goal advantage in the second period.

Story continues below advertisement

Shattenkirk and the Bruins have two games left before their quest for the Stanley Cup begins. Boston will visit the Washington Capitals, who are still fighting for a playoff spot, on Monday before hosting the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.