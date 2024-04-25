The New England Patriots likely will address their biggest offensive needs through the NFL draft, which commences Thursday night.

But the Patriots haven’t taken their eyes off fortifying their defense either.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Thursday morning that the Patriots are in “active extension talks” with defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Barmore, who New England drafted in the second round in 2021, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

After showing potential in his first two seasons with the Patriots, Barmore emerged as a game-changing defensive lineman in 2023. He totaled 64 tackles and a career-high 8.5 sacks, which was four more than the next closest Patriot.

Story continues below advertisement

Barmore also suited up in all 17 games for New England last season and played 66% of the team’s defensive snaps.

He’s turned into a cornerstone piece on New England’s defensive line, one that has steady parts in Deatrich Wise Jr. and Davon Godchaux, but not another game wrecker like Barmore.

The Patriots see that, too, as he could join a handful of his teammates who re-signed with New England this offseason.

“One thing with Barmore — he’s one of those players that’s developed here,” Jerod Mayo told reporters last month at the NFL annual meeting. “There were some questions coming out of college, obviously, his potential. He’s done a fantastic job growing up. I think (defensive coordinator) DeMarcus (Covington) and (director of skill development) Joe Kim have done a great job really helping develop him. Once again, it goes back to — we want to keep our own. We want to keep our own players. We have had talks with Barmore and, hopefully, it works out.”