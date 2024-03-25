Retaining their own players was the “most important” priority for the Patriots this offseason, and New England made sure a few of them didn’t even hit NFL free agency.

Jerod Mayo and company are trying to do the same with one of their most important players whose contract is expiring.

Christian Barmore is poised for a big payday after enjoying a breakout season in 2023. As a 2021 second-round pick, Barmore does not have a fifth-year option on his rookie deal, so the upcoming campaign will be a contract year for the Alabama product.

Speaking with the media Monday morning at the NFL annual meeting, Mayo was asked if Barmore is a player whom the Patriots are interested in signing long-term. The first-year head coach also was asked if New England has had any extension talks with the 24-year-old.

Story continues below advertisement

“One thing with Barmore — he’s one of those players that’s developed here,” Mayo told reporters, per team-provided video. “There were some questions coming out of college, obviously, his potential. He’s done a fantastic job growing up. I think DeMarcus (Covington) and Joe Kim have done a great job really helping develop him. Once again, it goes back to — we want to keep our own. We want to keep our own players. We have had talks with Barmore and, hopefully, it works out.”

It won’t be cheap for the Patriots to hang onto Barmore if he stays on his upward trajectory. Pro Football Focus ranked Barmore as the ninth-best defensive tackle last season, ahead of the likes of DeForest Buckner, Vita Vea and Justin Madubuike. Madubuike recently became the NFL’s highest-paid defensive tackle when he re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a massive four-year, $98 million contract with $75.5 million in guaranteed money.

Barmore might prove to be a bonafide game-wrecker who’s worth a very expensive long-term deal. But it will be interesting to see how much of an investment the Patriots are willing to make with players like Kyle Dugger and Matthew Judon also on expiring deals.