Another member of the Red Sox rotation hit the injured list this month.

Boston on Wednesday announced in a press release that Brayan Bello was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right lat tightness. The move was made retroactive to Sunday, which means the right-hander would be eligible to return May 7. The Red Sox recalled Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester to fill Bello’s spot on the active roster.

Bello’s last start was against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park last Friday. He tossed six scoreless innings and struck out seven batters in the victory. The 24-year-old is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 26 2/3 innings with 26 strikeouts in five starts this season.

Kelly started the season in Triple-A Worcester where he’s allowed zero runs and one hit through nine innings. The right-hander also has 10 strikeouts and has given up eight walks. His last appearance for the WooSox was last Sunday.

Bello was scheduled to start Thursday in Boston’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Manager Alex Cora did not name who would start in Bello’s place as of Wednesday afternoon.

The right-hander joins Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock as members of the rotation on the injured list, as well as Lucas Giolito, who underwent season-ending surgery before Opening Day.