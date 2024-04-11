Red Sox’s Kutter Crawford Works Through Mechanics For Solid Outing

BOSTON — Kutter Crawford did not finish the fifth inning in his last start in Anaheim, a goal the Red Sox set out for him to consistently achieve in 2024.

Crawford took the ball at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, a venue for whatever reason he could not find the same success as on the road in 2023. Facing a talented Orioles lineup, the right-hander got off to an excellent start, getting nine swings-and-misses on his first 27 strikes.

“He was good,” Alex Cora told reporters after the game. “At one point there, he lost his delivery. He battled and gave us five (innings). His splitter was better than his first two outings. The slider and sweeper, he had a feel for it, especially in the last two innings. He gave us enough.”

After three brilliant innings to begin the night, Crawford ran into the same issues as his last time out in the fourth and fifth innings. He struggled with command, walked batters and put himself in tough spots. This time out, Crawford answered the self-inflicted challenge, striking out Colton Cowser to end the fourth inning and forcing a groundout to finish the fifth. The Orioles left the bases loaded in both frames as the Red Sox escaped.

“It’s kind of similar, right?” Crawford said. “Got out there for the fourth and fifth inning and kind of got out of sync command-wise. Had to lean on the sweeper there. … Kind of leaning on one pitch. It was the pitch I felt I could command at the time.”

Leaning on his sweeper would be an understatement. The Red Sox starter went to his sweeper on 19 of his final 20 pitches, per StatCast. Nonetheless, Crawford stuck with his strength to finish the fifth, something he did not do his last time out.

“It feels good to be able to work out of situations like that that I put myself into,” Crawford explained. “Even though my command isn’t the greatest. I take a lot of pride in going out there and competing, no matter what kind of stuff I have that day. Those moments showed that.”

Crawford did his job by getting through five scoreless innings for the Red Sox, though he did not get the decision in a 7-5 loss. Now, finding consistency in his mechanics is essential in upcoming outings.

“I think it’s a mechanical thing,” Crawford said. “Getting down the mound too fast. Arm dragging behind. Losing that release point. I don’t know if it’s fatigue or almost feeling too good after three innings.”

Crawford’s night nearly ended with concern after limping while covering first base to end the fifth inning. The Red Sox starter believes that while he “irritated” his knee, he does not see currently see it being a problem before his next start.

That’s good news for the Red Sox, who will rely on Crawford as much as any other time in his young Boston career in the coming weeks.