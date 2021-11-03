Fantasy Football Week 9 Starts, Sits: Advice For Tough Lineup Decisions Building a lineup this week probably won't be easy by Adam London 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Week 9 of the 2021 fantasy football season figures to be a fascinating one.

Four teams are on bye this week, including the loaded Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Furthermore, the latest NFL slate will be the first after the trade deadline, key injuries will need to be dealt with and adjustments will need to be made in wake of more positive COVID-19 tests.

As such, you might be in the market for some lineup recommendations. Here are our fantasy football starts and sits for Week 9:

STARTS

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints

With Jameis Winston out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL, it likely will be Hill’s time to shine in New Orleans. Fortunately for the Saints, a favorable matchup awaits. The Falcons currently are allowing 21.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, the fifth-worst mark in the league. And for what it’s worth, Hill enjoyed success against Atlanta last season. He threw for a combined 465 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a combined 132 yards with two scores over two games.

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Speaking of playing time increased by another’s injury, Scott should continue to see more touches than usual while Miles Sanders is on injured reserve. The fourth-year pro made the most of his opportunity last weekend, rushing for 60 yards and a pair of TDs against the Lions. Two spots behind Detroit for the most fantasy points allowed per game to running backs? The Los Angeles Chargers, who Scott and the Eagles battle Sunday.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

You might be inclined to bench Sutton after he only caught two passes for 40 yards against the Washington Football Team, who boast one of the league’s worst pass defenses. But we like the wideout’s matchup this weekend against the Cowboys, another team that’s struggled to defend the pass this season. Dallas should have its way with Denver — as long as Dak Prescott suits up — which would open the door for garbage-time points for Sutton.

SITS

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan threw for multiple touchdowns in all but two games on the season entering Week 9. But he could be in store for a quiet outing Sunday against the Saints, who are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to QBs per game. New Orleans allowed one touchdown pass or fewer in over half of its games to date. Not having No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley at his disposal only will make the task more difficult for Ryan.

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Robinson has been a bright spot for a Jaguars team that only has one win on the campaign, but you might want to steer clear of him this week. The sophomore back probably won’t be at 100% after injuring his heel last Sunday. And even if he was a full-go, Robinson would be hard-pressed to have a productive game against the Buffalo Bills, who boast arguably the league’s best run defense.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Williams stormed out of the gate but since has come back down to Earth. The wide receiver only racked up a combined four catches for 46 yards over LA’s last two games. Williams might be bound for another forgettable afternoon against a stingy Eagles defense. Philly currently is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to WRs.