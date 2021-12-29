NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 17 It's time to take advantage of holding on to the Bucs by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’ve reached the point in the NFL survivor league season where all your long-term plays earlier in the campaign now are paying off.

For instance, if you held off on using the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers or NFC-leading Green Bay Packers through your first 16 selections, well, you’re in excellent shape with two weeks left. And if you’ve done so, chances are you probably knew your Week 17 and Week 18 picks a month ago.

If that’s the case, it’s the time to lock them in.

If not, here are three teams to consider and three others to avoid. Of note, all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teams to pick:

New England Patriots (-15.5, -1125 moneyline)

Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags are on the fast track to the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and are coming off consecutive losses to the Houston Texans and New York Jets. Jacksonville also is going through a COVID outbreak, and the Patriots, who are coming off two straight losses, badly need a get-right opponent. Count on the Pats to roll at Gillette Stadium.

Buffalo Bills (-14, -900)

Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

The AFC East-leading Bills control their own fate for the division, and still are in pursuit of the top spot in the conference. Buffalo should have no problem taking care of the Falcons, who are below .500 and outside of the current NFC playoff picture.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5, -720)

Opponent: at New York Jets

If you’ve continued to keep the Buccaneers in play, they’ll have another favorable matchup Sunday. Essentially, it comes down to whether you’d rather use the Bucs in Week 17 against the Jets or Week 18 against the same Panthers team they just beat 32-6. Could Tampa Bay sits some starters in Week 18, though? It’s worth wondering seeing how the Bucs have the NFC South wrapped up and with Green Bay having a very favorable Week 18 matchup.

Honorable mention: (-13) San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans

Teams to avoid:

Seattle Seahawks (-7, -305)

Opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

Seattle has lost five of its past seven games with one of those wins coming over the Texans. This spread feels a bit too high and it’s definitely not the time to put your trust in the inconsistent Seahawks, especially after their Week 16 clunker against the Bears.

Chicago Bears (-6, -260)

Opponent: vs. New York Giants

You don’t want to put your survivor league season in the hands of a team that has twice as many losses as it does wins. The Giants truly are dreadful, but if you have better options than the Bears, it’d be wise to stay away from them.

Dallas Cowboys (-5, -220)

Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cowboys continue to play lights-out defense, and the offense took a step in the right direction in a Week 16 rout of the Football Team. The Cardinals, though struggling of late, aren’t a team we want to pick against at this point of the NFL survivor league season.

Week 17 pick? Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Teams used (11-5): San Francisco 49ers (Week 1 win), Cleveland Browns (Week 2 win), Denver Broncos (Week 3 win), New Orleans Saints (Week 4 loss), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5 win), Indianapolis Colts (Week 6 win), Arizona Cardinals (Week 7 win), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 8 loss), Buffalo Bills (Week 9 loss), Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 loss), Tennessee Titans (Week 11 loss), New England Patriots (Week 12 win), Los Angeles Rams (Week 13 win), Kansas City Chiefs (Week 14 win), Miami Dolphins (Week 15 win), Green Bay Packers (Week 16 win)