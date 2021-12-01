NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 13 The Rams and Colts are among those with favorable matchups by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Week 12 proved to be a lot like we expected — a total toss-up without many clear-cut favorites on the slate.

Fortunately, Week 13 looks a bit better in that regard, although if we’ve learned one thing this season it’s that no team is unbeatable and leaguewide parity means there are no locks.

Anyway, for those still plugging away in an NFL survivor league — and kudos certainly are in order — here are three teams to pick and three others to avoid in Week 13. Of note, odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teams to pick:

Los Angeles Rams (-12.5, -675 moneyline)

Opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Rams will be in bounce-back mode after a Week 12 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. Even with quarterback Matthew Stafford a bit dinged up, and the Rams rushing attack failing to provide a complement to the passing game, they’re still playing the Jaguars at home.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11, -550)

Opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

The Buccaneers are riding a two-game win streak and, if you’re into revisionist history, earned a one-sided 48-25 victory over the Falcons earlier this season. Tom Brady usually plays his best football when the calendar turns to December, too.

Indianapolis Colts (-9, -425)

Opponent: at Houston Texans

We’ve included another divisional matchup, but it features two teams going in opposite directions. Indianapolis, which beat the Texans 31-3 in mid-October, is better than its record indicates and has continued to ride the league’s leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor. Now the Colts will go against a Texans defense that is the second-worst team against the run. If you haven’t used Indy yet, you’re not going to have a better chance to do so than Week 13.

Teams to avoid:

Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5, -140)

Opponent: vs. Washington Football Team

The Raiders could be without star tight end Darren Waller and, despite coming off a Thanksgiving Day win against the injury-depleted Cowboys, don’t invoke much confidence given the fact their defense has allowed 32 points or more in each of the last three games. Washington has three straight wins, too, and is playing well with 21 points or less allowed in their last three games.

Miami Dolphins (-3, -155)

Opponent: vs. New York Giants

The Dolphins have four straight wins after beating three bad opponents. The Giants certainly fit the bill as a bad opponent and could be in even more trouble with quarterback Daniel Jones not expected to play, but we just don’t feel the need to use the Dolphins. If you do have that urge, If you can wait to use the Fins, Miami returns from a Week 14 bye to play the Jets at home in Week 15.

Minnesota Vikings (-7, -300)

Opponent: at Detroit Lions

The Lions continue to keep it close and we just can’t help but think Detroit is going to earn a win this season. And on the other sideline, the Vikings have been up-and-down all season — they beat the Lions by just two points at home — so we’re going to have to fade Minnesota.

Week 13 pick? Rams

Teams used (7-5): San Francisco 49ers (Week 1 win), Cleveland Browns (Week 2 win), Denver Broncos (Week 3 win), New Orleans Saints (Week 4 loss), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5 win), Indianapolis Colts (Week 6 win), Arizona Cardinals (Week 7 win), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 8 loss), Buffalo Bills (Week 9 loss), Baltimore Ravens (Week 10 loss), Tennessee Titans (Week 11 loss), New England Patriots (Week 12 win)