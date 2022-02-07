Super Bowl Tale Of The Tape: What Stats Say About Bengals-Rams Showdown The Rams certainly deserve to be favorites by Mike Cole 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Super Bowl, at the end of the day, is just one game. It’s a 60-minute showdown where the rules are the same as they are for every other game, and the team with the most points wins on the grandest stage in sports.

There are countless ways to do that on any given Sunday, though. The truth is, none of us really know how it will play out between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But that doesn’t stop us from trying to make our predictions based on what we know about past Super Bowls and how we apply it to these teams.

So, while it’s possible a fluke fumble recovery or dazzling kick return swings Sunday’s game, we did our best to look at some of the most important factors for Super Bowl victory and how it affects this specific matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. (-4.5) Los Angeles Rams

Total: 48.5

BALL PROTECTION

Again, you have to score more points than the opponent. You can’t do it without the ball. The ball is the most important thing. Teams that win the turnover battle are 38-5 in Super Bowl history. In a random one-game sample, few stats are better indicators of success. Here’s how the teams stack up in that regard.

Turnover differential

LA: plus-2

CIN: even

Giveaways per game

LA: 1.4

CIN: 1.2

Points per takeaway

LA: 3.8 (seventh-most)

CIN: 3.7 (eighth-most)

Someone, at some point, is going to force a turnover — or they’re going to be gifted a giveaway. Chances are, both teams are able to generate a turnover or two at some point, and when they do, there’s no clear edge on who turns it into points.

One thing to keep in mind, though: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led the league with four pick-six interceptions this season.

Advantage: Slight Bengals

QB PRESSURE

The importance of protecting the quarterback on offense and pressuring him on defense can’t be overstated. Tom Brady is the greatest Super Bowl quarterback of all time. He was pressured on nearly 45% of his dropbacks in two Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pressured Patrick Mahomes on 36.5% of his dropbacks last year, and that number feels low.

Sack differential

LA: +19 (3rd)

CIN: -13 (t-28th)

QB pressure rate allowed

LA: 16.6% (third-least)

CIN: 24.6% (13th-most

Brady was pressured less than Stafford this season.

Defensive QB pressure rate

LA: 20.7% (27th)

CIN: 23.1% (17th)

Despite a seemingly low pressure rate, no one got home better than the Rams who still managed to sack the QB 50 times, third-most in the league. For those who forgot: The Titans sacked Burrow nine times in the divisional game alone.

Advantage: Heavy Rams

OFFENSIVE EFFICIENCY

The cliche is defense wins championship, but is that really the case? It certainly doesn’t help, but entering this Super Bowl, the last five champions had an offense that finished as one of the five top-scoring teams in the league. But get this: Not only did neither the Bengals nor Rams finish in the top five, but they each scored 460 points in the regular season. So, which team has the best chance to make the most of its opportunities?

Red-zone percentage differential (Difference of offense and defense)

LA: 8.2

CIN: 0

The Bengals had the same exact red-zone touchdown percentage on offense as they did on defense, while the Rams’ were also better on both sides of the ball.

Big-play differential

LA: 13 (ninth)

CIN: minus-9 (21st)

It’s not necessarily a big-play result, but keep an eye on the Cincinnati defense, too. The Bengals alowed first down 31% of third down-and-5 or more to go plays, which was the 10th-worst in the league. San Francisco was the only other playoff team to finish inside the bottom 14 of that stat.

Average field position differential

LA: 0.1 (14th)

CIN: 0.8 (12th)

If you haven’t sensed it by yet, these are two relatively average teams playing for the Super Bowl.

Big-play touchdowns of 20 yards or more

LA: 9 (tied-15th)

CIN: 21 (first)

The formula for Cincinnati seems pretty simple. The Bengals just have to play their average level of defense (16th) in scoring defense and block long enough for Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd to connect on a few big passing plays. If they can’t do that, it might be a little one-sided Sunday night.

Advantage: Slight Rams

The more you dig into the numbers, the more you realize these teams — as far as Super Bowl combatants go — are pretty run of the mill. Just about everything points to the Rams having the better metrics, and the eye tests backs up the commonly shared notion LA has the better roster.

But, as we said, in one winner-take-all game, weird things can happen, and a player like Burrow continues to prove he’s capable of doing special things. That alone should keep you us engaged into the fourth quarter … even if Stafford had the highest fourth-quarter passer rating in the NFL this season.

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank