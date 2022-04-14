Deebo Samuel Trade: Four Potential Landing Spots After Recent Reports Could San Francisco really not keep Samuel long term? by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Could the San Francisco 49ers really consider trading star Deebo Samuel?

It may sound crazy given the fact Samuel, 26, has emerged as one of the great offensive threats in the NFL with an All-Pro campaign already to his name. However, there have been ongoing speculation and reports acknowledging how the 49ers would consider any legitimate offer for Samuel, who enters the final year of his rookie contract.

With that, there are a number of teams who likely would come calling for the, as he identifies himself, “wide-back.” Of course, the 49ers will have the say on whether or not to trade him to those who do come calling.

Anyway, here are four landing spots that make the most sense with betting prices courtesy of FOXBet:

New York Jets +400

The Jets continue to kick the tires in hopes of adding a receiver to pair with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. New York reportedly was a finalist in landing Tyreek Hill, who ultimately went to the Miami Dolphins, and there were also rumors that the J-E-T-S called the Seattle Seahawks about D.K. Metcalf. Those, rather obviously, are two not only high-end wideouts but expensive ones. And should Hill have opted for New York over Miami, the organization would have shelled out a ton of money for the ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver. What’s to say the Jets wouldn’t try to do that for Samuel? On top of all that, the Jets have a pair of top-10 picks (No. 4, 10) in the 2022 NFL Draft with draft capital past this year, as well. It’s no surprise oddsmakers see the Jets as the non-49ers favorite — especially given that they have a rookie contract at quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens

Can you think of a better landing spot for Samuel than Baltimore? The elusiveness of the running back-receiver hybrid would give Greg Roman’s run-first system a new gear, and while Baltimore does have a platoon of running backs (none of which were healthy in 2021) they could use more at receiver. Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman, while possessing the potential to be better than your average 1-2 combination, would reach elite levels should Samuel enter the fold. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is about to come off his rookie deal, which could make some things tricky, but if Baltimore has the ability to add Samuel that should take priority and the finances can be figured out later. The Ravens, of note, have more draft picks than any NFL team in the opening four rounds of the 2022 draft.

Indianapolis Colts +600

Jonathan Taylor and Samuel in the same offense? Opposing defensive coordinators may never sleep again. It may be a little surprising to see the Colts have the third-best odds (behind 49ers, Jets) to land Samuel given their backfield depth, but the reality is they’re missing another receiver to help take the anchor off the back of Taylor. Michael Pittman Jr. is a good-not-great WR1, but adding someone like Samuel would ultimately get Pittman better matchups. The Colts, after trading for quarterback Matt Ryan, are entering win-now mode, and a move like Samuel, especially with the rest of the AFC roster-building this offseason, cements Indianapolis back in the mix.

Atlanta Falcons +800

Would Samuel crowd the huddle given that Cordarrelle Patterson is incredibly similar? One may be led to feel that way, but there’s also the untapped potential of a lineup that features Samuel and Patterson. The Falcons, meanwhile, have a glaring need at receiver following the year-long suspension to Calvin Ridley, who in all likelihood has played his final game in Atlanta. The Falcons continue to need talent on the roster, especially if they really want to give quarterback Marcus Mariota a fair shot. A combination of Kyle Pitts, Samuel and Patterson, on the other hand, would provide matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. Sure, Atlanta has some dead cap this season ($62 million), but Samuel is cheaply paid in 2022 and the organization has plenty of draft capital. It’d be one way to re-ignite the franchise after trading a franchise quarterback, too.