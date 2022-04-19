Wait, How Much Did Marcus Smart Win Bettors With Long-Shot DPOY Tickets?! DraftKings had Smart 200-to-1 (!) to win the award March 9 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics were not the only ones to break out in celebration Monday after finding out the veteran guard won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Those who purchased long-shot betting tickets on the Celtics guard were granted what could prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime payday. Smart, after all, helped some lucky bettors turn a modest $10 into a $2,010 payout while others who were willing to risk more turned a $100 wager into more than $20,000 (!) — and yes, you read that correctly.

Smart was 200-to-1 to win the DPOY at DraftKings Sportsbook on March 9. From there, through a 10-day stretch, Smart went from being priced in the neighborhood of 200-to-1 to slashed down to 40-to-1 less than a month ago, according to future tracker Sports Betting Dime.

Smart became the betting favorite to claim the honor less than three weeks before it was revealed he did so. It not only showcased a drastic change in the betting prices, but a dramatic change in the outlook of oddsmakers, bettors and those around the league.

Smart opened the season at 60-to-1 to win the award, as well, helping those who made a $100 preseason future become $6,000 richer. That’s nothing to sneeze at, either.

And while some will see Smart’s recognition ultimately starting because of a campaign by teammates and those around the league, there’s no debating he is well-deserving. The 28-year-old guard is the best and most versatile defender on the best and most versatile defensive team.

Smart became the first guard to win DPOY since Gary “The Glove” Payton, who had a special part in the announcement, did so for the 1995-96 campaign.

Smart now will continue to prove why he was deserving as the Celtics enter Game 2 of their best-of-seven playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at TD Garden.