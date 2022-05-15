How Public’s Betting Patriots-Dolphins Game Months Before Week 1 The Patriots are 3-point underdogs on the road by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New England Patriots will begin their 2022 season on the road for the first time since 2016 when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

The Patriots opened as 3-point underdogs against a Dolphins team that has mast vast improvements from a year ago. That said, the public is not as sold on the new talent in Miami.

After the schedule release, 68% of bettors took the Patriots to at least beat the spread, with 89% of the handle on New England (-3) according to insights provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bettors are even higher on the Patriots moneyline, which is set at +135. Eighty-five percent of the public is on Patriots moneyline, with a whopping 95% of the handle. A $100 bet on New England would pay out $235, and make the vast majority happy.

It’s interesting to see the Patriots get so much respect, as oddsmakers are higher on the Dolphins in this game and to win the AFC East.