U.S. Open Odds: Biggest Betting Liabilities Before Final Round In Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The jam-packed U.S. Open leaderboard at The Country Club indicates anything can happen in Sunday’s final round as nine players are within three shots of the lead.

Two of those golfers present the biggest liability to oddsmakers at BetMGM: co-leader Will Zalatoris (4-under 206) and 2011 champion Rory McIlroy, who sits three shots back.

McIlroy, who entered the 122nd U.S. Open as the betting favorite at a majority of sportsbooks, remains responsible for the most tickets (7%) and most money wagered (9.6%), as revealed in a BetMGM release Sunday morning.

Justin Thomas, who entered Sunday seven shots back of the lead after a second consecutive round of 2-over par 72, presents the biggest liability for BetMGM. He’s responsible for 7.6% of the handle and 6% of tickets. The 2022 PGA Championship winner was the biggest liability entering the tournament, as well.

BetMGM indicated Zalatoris, who carded a 3-under 67 on Saturday, also is among the biggest liabilities. DraftKings Sportbook revealed that 7% of bets and handle are on Zalatoris, and it’s likely the Texan is the recipient of some large bets.

Also at DraftKings, McIlroy is responsible for 12% of the handle and 9% of bets. Scottie Scheffler, who took the outright lead Saturday before. shooting 4-over on the back nine, is another liability for oddsmakers. He’s responsible for the same 9% of bets as McIlroy (10% of money wagered).

Zalatoris and co-leader Matt Fitzpatrick will be in the final pairing which tees off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

You can follow along with NESN’s coverage from The Country Club here.