Jaylen Brown Odds: Bookmakers Advance Conversation On Celtics Star

With trade rumors swirling, it’s unknown whether Jaylen Brown will suit up for the Boston Celtics next season. But if there were betting odds on Brown’s next team, the Celtics would be the favorite.

Brown was offered to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade which would result in Kevin Durant arriving in Boston, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. And Charania wasn’t the lone reporter to mention the Celtics among teams kicking the tires on Durant, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also expressed Boston had been engaged in talks with Brooklyn. It’s unclear where those talks currently stand with conflicting reports on the timeline.

Well, in a development that certainly wasn’t expected to take place this offseason, hypothetical betting odds have been released on Bookies.com regarding which team Brown will play for next season. These odds are not available at any specific sportsbook.

Boston Celtics -175

Brooklyn Nets +450

Washington Wizards +750

Miami Heat +800

Atlanta Hawks +1200

The Field +1200

Celtics fans might find some solace in the fact Boston remains the favorite to maintain Brown, who is under contract for the next two seasons.

The Nets, to no surprise, have the best non-Celtics prices. That’s because while Brown does currently find himself in rumors for Durant, the Celtics haven’t exactly been shopping the NBA All-Star to teams around the league just to do so. And if you ask Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, who knows if those trade reports even are true? Tatum questioned the legitimacy of those Brown-led Celtics rumors.

Durant also has been the subject of hypothetical betting odds. The 10-time All-NBA honoree is favored to remain with the Nets, while the Miami Heat and Celtics aren’t far behind.