NFL Odds: Where Bookmakers See Odell Beckham Jr. Playing In 2022 Season Beckham was part of the Rams' Super Bowl winning team in 2021

As NFL training camps open, it appears the free agent market is still running high.

Julio Jones reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Jones was one of many high-profile, free-agent wide receivers on the market, including Will Fuller and Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham received his Super Bowl ring Sunday as a member of the Los Angeles Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI. Beckham tore his ACL in the game — though the receiver claimed on July 2 he played the second half of the season with a torn ACL — and has been recovering from the injury since then.

Beckham and Cooper Kupp were a troublesome duo in the playoffs — Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Rams receiver has been linked to a handful of teams — the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, to name a few. DraftKings Sportsbook has priced three teams as the favorite to be Beckham’s next team for the 2022-23 season.

The Rams are favored at +150, followed after by the Packers (+200) and the Baltimore Ravens (+250). The odds are priced longer from there. At a three-way tie at +1800 odds are the Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots sit at a steep +5000 odds to be Beckham’s next team.

Los Angeles appears to be the logical move for Beckham since he last played for the team and seemingly got along with everyone in the organization. A $100 bet on the Rams would pay out $250.

An attempt to go off the board would pay out handsomely –$100 at +1800 odds would pay out $1,900. But it appears, based off Beckham’s Twitter feed, the receiver isn’t rushing a decision just yet.

“I got time today,” Beckham tweeted Tuesday. “I swea.. lol plz just let me be.”

Beckham also tweeted, “Oh and major love to all boys in camp atm (at the moment)! Ya’lll go (crazy) this year man, major major health and prosperity to all! Be safe and BALLLL tf (the expletive) out.”

Whether a team does sign Beckham or not, the receiver showed during the playoffs last season he can be a productive asset when healthy.