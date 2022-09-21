Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Rams-Cardinals To Feature Big Outputs? Matthew Stafford is a worthy play for owners dealing with QB trouble by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The quarterback position has been somewhat of a whirlwind to start the 2022-23 fantasy football season with some of the NFL’s best leaving a lot to be desired while others already are dealing with injury.

And while we’re certainly not recommending to sit Justin Herbert should he be active when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s probably a situation worth monitoring as the Week 3 slate creeps closer. Of course, Herbert isn’t the only question mark with the Denver Broncos’ red zone troubles hindering Russell Wilson and the depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiving crops impacting Tom Brady. It might have some fantasy managers hitting the waiver wire.

With that in mind, along with the upcoming matchups, we’ve highlighted a few players to start and a few others to sit during Week 3 of the fantasy football season.

STARTS

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford provides a solid Week 3 play for owners dealing with quarterback injuries — Dak Prescott, Herbert, etc. — or the inconsistent play of signal-callers like Wilson and Brady. No team in the league has allowed more points to the quarterback position than Arizona with a league-high seven passing touchdowns in two games. Stafford is viewed as Yahoo’s QB9 entering the slate given his more respectable Week 2 after a disastrous season-opener.

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Sticking with the Rams offense, Henderson saw his offensive snaps drop somewhat dramatically in Week 2 with Cam Akers earning a bigger role. It prompted Yahoo to view Henderson and Akers as RB30 and RB31, respectively, entering the upcoming contest against the Cardinals. We’re willing to roll with Henderson despite the two-headed attack given Arizona has allowed the fourth-most points to running backs this season and because he’s seen the majority of snaps in each of the first two contests. Henderson’s floor feels like a double-digit output, which is depicted by his RB21 ranking in total scoring (10.70 points) on Sportradar despite just 56% of Week 2 offensive snaps.

Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

The hyped Rams defense has been somewhat of a letdown through two weeks as Los Angeles has allowed the second-most points and third-most yards to receivers through two games. Brown played 93% or more of offensive snaps in each of Arizona’s two games and is a top-20 wideout in targets with 17 in two weeks. Brown is Yahoo’s WR16 entering Week 3, indicating a solid second receiver or flex option for owners with a deep pass-catching group.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cooper put together a much stronger Week 2 against the New York Jets, despite Cleveland’s collapse. Cooper turned 10 targets into nine receptions, 100-plus yards and one touchdown, helping him overcome a brutal season opener to now rank WR23 in scoring per game (14.90 points). The Browns wideout, who has received eight targets per game, now goes up against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is allowing the second-most yards and seventh-most fantasy points to receivers after getting shredded by Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers in Week 2. Cooper is viewed as Yahoo’s WR34 entering Week 3, hinting at flex potential.

SITS

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Singletary saw a slight dip in offensive snaps in Week 2, but it translated to a massive regression in production. The Bills continue to rely heavily on Josh Allen — and for good reason — with Singletary being granted just six carries in a game Buffalo scored 41 points. Singletary’s stock relies far too much on scoring a touchdown and with Allen’s dual-threat ability, the risk doesn’t feel worth the reward. He’ll also go against a Miami Dolphins defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs. Miami has not allowed a running back to score a touchdown through two weeks. Singletary is ranked as Yahoo’s RB33 this week.

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

Lazard returned for the Packers in Week 2 but saw just three targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay’s rout of the Bears. Lazard did find the end zone, salvaging his fantasy output, but with the Packers’ group built on depth, we’re not overly high on the Week 3 potential — especially against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has allowed the fifth-fewest points to wide receivers. Lazard is viewed as WR40 on Yahoo.

Baltimore Ravens running backs

J.K. Dobbins’ Week 3 status remains in doubt, but fantasy owners should stay away from the Ravens’ running backs altogether. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is far and away the team’s top ground option and the New England Patriots have allowed the seventh-fewest points to running backs. For reference, Dobbins (RB51), Kenyan Drake (RB56), Justice Hill (RB69) and Mike Davis (RB71) all sit far down on Yahoo’s Week 3 rankings.