Julian Edelman, Dez Bryant Agree To High-Stakes Super Bowl Bet A side bet also was agreed to by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

Julian Edelman has placed his fair share of bets throughout the 20222 NFL season, and he officially made his Super Bowl LVII wager Wednesday.

The New England Patriots legend placed a $50,000 bet on the Philadelphia Eagles to cover as 1.5-point favorites at WynnBet Sportsbook at -108 odds. If the bet cashes, it would result in a $46,296.30 win.

Dez Bryant saw the screenshot of the bet on Twitter and felt he needed to place the same bet on the Kansas City Chiefs. Edelman then decided to up the stakes with a side bet that included a signed jersey, and the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver agreed.

I might have to drop 50k on Kansas City E https://t.co/RGclqffFS7 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 8, 2023

That?s a hard deal to turn down! We are ? in! ? https://t.co/VY6H0EhcOo — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 8, 2023

Bryant will have to hope his bet fares better than the last time Edelman made a head-to-head wager against a fellow former wide receiver. Brandon Marshall lost his bet on the New York Jets during the regular season, and he had to get a tattoo of the former Patriots wideout as as result.

Edelman also recently placed a high wager on the Boston Celtics, so he’ll be hoping these two bets turn out a better result than his wild-card round parlay that lost due to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Cowboys.