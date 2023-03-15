What ATS Bettor Would’ve Won If Betting Every Aaron Rodgers Game At Lambeau The Jets surely are hoping for the same level of success by Sean T. McGuire 38 minutes ago

Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday he intends to move on from the Packers and after 18 incredibly successful seasons in Green Bay, the quarterback hoping to be traded to the New York Jets.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion, arguably is the greatest player in the history of the legendary franchise. Among Rodgers’ biggest accomplishments during his Packers tenure — 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time First Team All-Pro, etc. — he was the most profitable home quarterback in the last 20 NFL seasons.

If a bettor wagered $100 on Rodgers and the Packers to cover the spread in every game he played at Green Bay’s historic Lambeau Field, said bettor would now be $2,709 richer, according to Action Network. It represents Rodgers’ ATS record of 73-42-4 at Lambeau.

The Jets certainly are hoping Rodgers will bring those winning ways to New York. After going all-in for the signal-caller, Rodgers has expressed his desire to play for Gang Green and now all the Jets have to do is execute a deal with the Packers given that Rodgers remains under contract.

Rodgers explained how New York’s hiring of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was one of the many aspects that made the Jets an enticing landing spot. The Jets reportedly agreed to terms with one of Rodgers’ favorite targets in Allen Lazard on Tuesday, as well.

New York’s price to win the Super Bowl went from 16-1 to 14-1 on Wednesday given Rodgers’ reveal. The Jets already had their odds slashed in recent weeks as it became more clear they were a viable landing spot for the veteran signal-caller.