Patriots Super Bowl Champion Calls New England's Projected Win Total 'Disrespectful'
New England only has gone under 7.5 wins twice under Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots face low expectations this season that have been exemplified through their futures market.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are expected to continue their success from last season, and the New York Jets have gotten a boost in the market thanks to Aaron Rodgers.

This leaves New England as the perceived worst team in the AFC East. But one Patriots Super Bowl champion isn’t buying that narrative.

“I think the Patriots will definitely be better than expected,” LeGarrette Blount said on “NESN Ultimate Betting Show” last week. “They’ve got a consistent offensive coordinator. They’ve got guys in the room that are veterans. They’ve got new guys that can perform at a high level. Obviously, Rhamondre (Stevenson) is going to be healthier this year. DeVante Parker, (Kendrick Bourne), these guys are all playmakers, and they’re going to be in a really good position this year. I think they’re going to be in a good spot.”

The Vegas win total for the Patriots is set at 7.5. They only have gone beneath that number two times under Bill Belichick — once in his first season in New England in 2000 and the other was the first season without Tom Brady in 2020.

“I think 7.5 is pretty disrespectful,” Blount said. “Just with Bill alone, as the coach, I think they’ll exceed 7.5. They’re going to be really good. I think they’re gonna have a really solid defense, and that’s what usually carries the Patriots through that threshold. It’s been like that for years. I definitely think they go over 7.5 wins, for sure.”

FanDuel has +100 odds for the over on New England’s 7.5 win total, and DraftKings has +105 odds for the same wager, so sportsbooks aren’t buying the Patriots at the start of mandatory minicamp.

Blount was confident Bill O’Brien would be beneficial for Mac Jones’ growth in his third season, and that might be the difference in getting the Patriots to at least eight wins in 2023.

You can watch “NESN Ultimate Betting Show” on weeknights using NESN 360.