Kendrick Bourne Clearly Loving Change From Matt Patricia To Bill O’Brien

New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is thrilled to have an offensive coordinator who knows what he’s doing.

It really might be that simple.

“Bill’s familiar with what he’s doing, so it feels good,” Bourne told reporters Friday when asked about offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after the team’s OTA session at Gillette Stadium. “You can tell he knows what he’s doing in all areas of the offense — receiver, linemen, running back. He knows offense a lot, so it feels good.

“He’s doing well. He knows how to engage with all of us, I feel like,” Bourne added in reference to O’Brien. “He knows our traits right now and he knows where to put us, so it’s been good. We’re still learning each other as a group, but he’s doing well. You can tell he knows what he’s doing.”

Those listening to Bourne’s sentiments about O’Brien knowing what he’s doing probably couldn’t help but feel the wideout was comparing the veteran play-caller to someone who didn’t know what they were doing — cough, cough, Matt Patricia. Bourne, who fell out of favor with Patricia calling the offensive plays last season, essentially was asked just that, allowing him to provide a defense of that interpretation.

Bourne’s response was just as telling as the ones previously, though.

“It just feels good. Change is good. It’s something we needed, I feel like,” Bourne said. “It’s good. It feels good so far, so yeah, if that’s what it’s gonna be, then it’s better so far.”